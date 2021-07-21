Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) 1st Printing

Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) 1st Printing
View larger
$9.99
From: $7.90
See Options

1 in stock
U19 - Issue One
SKU: 210721-88135-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) 1st Printing

1 in stock
U22 - Issue One and Issue Two
SKU: 210721-88135-2
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) 1st Printing

1 in stock
U23 - Issue One and Issue Two
SKU: 210721-88135-3
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) 1st Printing

Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) First Printing.

Item has wear and cover bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Naked Face
Leon The Professional 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Combo Steelbook Limited Edition
Faces of Death 30th Anniversary Edition Blu-ray
Star Trek: The Original TV Series Classic Crew Illustration T-Shirt CBS1151-AT
Pulse 2-Disc Blu-ray + DVD Arrow Special Edition
Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)
Dragonball Super – Part 09 Episodes 105-117 Blu-ray Edition with Slipcover [B67]
Akira Symphonic Suite CD – Music by Geinoh Yamashirogumi
Claudio Simonetti Demons 30th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Picture Disc (first time on vinyl)
Alien Film Series Colonial Marines 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Canvas Print [C14]
Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) 1st Printing
U19 - Issue OneSKU: 210721-88135-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) 1st Printing
U22 - Issue One and Issue TwoSKU: 210721-88135-2
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Demolition Man Official DC Comic Book Adaptation of the Warner Bros Action Film (Nov. 1993) 1st Printing
U23 - Issue One and Issue TwoSKU: 210721-88135-3
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.