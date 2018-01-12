Twitter
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Superman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2

DC Direct Superman/Batman: Superman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Superman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Superman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Superman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Superman – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2

$21.98

$14.90


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180113-69578-1
UPC: 761941253725
Weight: 1.13 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Superman  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

When Supergirl falls under the control Darkseid, Superman must rely on a Kryptonite ring to subdue her. This action figure is based on The Return of Supergirl storyline in DC Comics Superman/Batman Series, featuring the art work of Michael Turner.

Please review photos. Item is new and has slight bends and corner dings.

Special Features

  • Includes display base
  • Multiple points of articulation
  • Figure is highly detailed and styled

Specifications

  • Size: 6.75 in


Characters: Superman
Artists: Michael Turner

