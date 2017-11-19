Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

X-Men 3: The Last Stand 22 x 34 Inch Team Collage Movie Poster

X-Men 3: The Last Stand 22 x 34 Inch Team Collage Movie Poster
View larger

$14.98

$9.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171120-67350-1
Part No: ST4495-R
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Professor X | Storm | Wolverine  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 26, 2006
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In the Brett Ratner-directed X Men 3: The Last Stand, an all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Professor X Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and those of Erik Lehnsherr Magneto (Ian McKellen).

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Anna Paquin | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Kelsey Grammer | Patrick Stewart | Rebecca Romijn | Shawn Ashmore
Directors: Brett Ratner
Project Name: X-Men: The Last Stand

Related Items

Batman: Arkham Knight 22 x 34 inch Armor Poster
Gravitar Blast Off Youth and Childrens Apparel
The Laughing Policeman
Kong: Skull Island King Kong in the Sunrise Short Sleeve Apparel
Home Alone 25th Anniversary Collection
Dune Original Soundtrack Recording by Toto
Kong: Skull Island King Kong Out of the Fire Short Sleeve Apparel
Bruce Lee Self Help Portrait Short Sleeve Shirt Designs
Bruce Lee Inner Fury Long Sleeve, Tank and Polo Shirts
The Bees Blu-ray + DVD Combo Pack

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *