X-Men 3: The Last Stand 22 x 34 Inch Team Collage Movie Poster

$14.98
$9.99
Part No: ST4495-R
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Professor X | Storm | Wolverine items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Twentieth Century Fox
Original U.S. Release: May 26, 2006
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
In the Brett Ratner-directed X Men 3: The Last Stand, an all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Professor X Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and those of Erik Lehnsherr Magneto (Ian McKellen).
Specifications
- Size: 22x34 in
Cast: Anna Paquin | Famke Janssen | Halle Berry | Hugh Jackman | Ian McKellen | James Marsden | Kelsey Grammer | Patrick Stewart | Rebecca Romijn | Shawn Ashmore
Directors: Brett Ratner
Project Name: X-Men: The Last Stand
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Sequels | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Twentieth Century Fox