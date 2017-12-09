Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Metropolis Directed by Fritz Lang 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

Metropolis Directed by Fritz Lang 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
View larger

$13.98

$10.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171209-68842-1
Part No: R15555
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Drama | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1927
Rating: NR
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Fritz Lang’s science fiction classic Metropolis takes place in a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners. The son of the city’s masterminds falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Alfred Abel | Brigitte Helm | Gustav Fröhlich | Heinrich George | Rudolf Klein-Rogge
Directors: Fritz Lang
Project Name: Metropolis

Related Items

Animal Factory Special Edition Blu-ray
Original Alien Movie Poster Fleece Blanket
James Cameron’s Avatar Extended Blu-ray Collector’s Edition 3-Disc Set
Forbidden Planet 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Original Soundtrack
Captain America: The First Avenger Original Soundtrack Music by Alan Silvestri
Halo 3 Spartan Soldier – CQB Active-Camouflage Action Figure McFarlane Toys SDCC Exclusive
Conspiracy Theory
Brian De Palma’s Blow Out Criterion Collection Edition Blu-ray
Ruby Ridge: American Experience DVD

Categories

Drama | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Paramount Pictures | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Throwback Space

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *