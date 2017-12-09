Metropolis Directed by Fritz Lang 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster

$13.98
$10.98
Part No: R15555
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Drama | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: March 13, 1927
Rating: NR
Fritz Lang’s science fiction classic Metropolis takes place in a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners. The son of the city’s masterminds falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.
- Size: 24x36 in
Cast: Alfred Abel | Brigitte Helm | Gustav Fröhlich | Heinrich George | Rudolf Klein-Rogge
Directors: Fritz Lang
Project Name: Metropolis
