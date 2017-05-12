Dark Horse Frank Miller’s Sin City Marv Vinyl Figure Eric So

Action Figure SKU: 170513-65084-1

Original U.S. Release: April 1, 2005

Item Release Date: January 14, 2015

Details

In a collaboration pairing two of the most stellar talents of contemporary pop culture, Dark Horse Comics is announcing a new limited-edition oversize vinyl figure of the character Marv, from Frank Miller’s Sin City, to be interpreted by Eric So, considered a master of modern design and a seminal figure in the foundation of the Hong Kong designer art toy movement.

The figure is more of a re-invention than a reproduction. While it is clear that Miller’s graphics inform the piece, it is more of a signpost along the way than the end of the journey. The Eric So touches abound from the detailing of the trench coat to the sharp angles and odd proportions of the character’s features.

As we all know, Marv knows how to take a punch, and has the bandages to prove it. We are providing a pack of band-aid style stickers with each figure, and the consumer can affix them to Marv as they like.

Limited to 950 pieces for worldwide distribution

Includes hand-numbered Certificate of Authenticity signed by Frank Miller and Eric So

Interpreted by renowned designer vinyl artist Eric So

Frank Miller’s Marv as you’ve never seen him before

Includes a pack of Band-Aid stickers with each figure

Figure stands 13 inches tall

Cast: Alexis Bledel | Benicio Del Toro | Brittany Murphy | Bruce Willis | Cara D. Briggs | Christina Frankenfield | Clive Owen | Devon Aoki | Elijah Wood | Jaime King | Jason Douglas | Jeffrey J. Dashnaw | Jesse De Luna | Jessica Alba | Josh Hartnett | Jude Ciccolella | Michael Clarke Duncan | Michael Madsen | Mickey Rourke | Nick Stahl | Powers Boothe | Quentin Tarantino | Rick Gomez | Rosario Dawson | Rutger Hauer | Tommy Flanagan

Directors: Frank Miller | Quentin Tarantino | Robert Rodriguez

