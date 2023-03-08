- Cast: Chace Crawford | Fuyumi Sakamoto | Kaho Nakamura | Ken Ishiguro | Kenjirô Tsuda | Koji Yakusho | Lilas Ikuta | Mami Koyama | Mamoru Miyano | Manny Jacinto | Michiko Shimizu | Mitsuru Miyamoto | Ryo Narita | Ryôko Moriyama | Sachiyo Nakao | Shota Sometani | Sumi Shimamoto | Taichi Masu | Takeru Satoh | Tina Tamashiro | Toshiyuki Morikawa | Yoshimi Iwasaki
Belle Original Motion Picture Anime Soundtrack 2-LP Blue/Pink Vinyl Edition.
Ranging from anthemic pop ballads to emotionally-laden instrumentals, the Belle soundtrack includes original songs and score music written and arranged by Taisei Iwasaki, Ludvig Forssell and Yuta Bandoh for the anime epic directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda. The vinyl edition of the soundtrack features a dazzling selection of original songs performed in the film by both Suzu and her virtual persona Belle (voiced by Kaho Nakamura), as well as additional English versions of four tracks performed by Kylie McNeill, who voices Belle in the English dubbed version of the film.
The film’s main theme “U” was written and performed by groundbreaking Japanese act millennium parade led by Daiki Tsuneta, and two of the songs and recurring themes throughout the film, “Lend Me Your Voice” and “A Million Miles Away” feature lyrics co-written by Mamoru Hosoda. From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media.
Belle was released in Japan shortly after its critically-acclaimed world debut at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and was later released in the United States by GKIDS Films in January 2022.
This 2-LP release comes pressed on pink and blue Pop Sensation colored vinyl housed in a deluxe gatefold package including a 12 inch art print.
Special Features
- Pressed on pink and blue Pop Sensation colored vinyl
- Housed in a deluxe gatefold package
- Includes 12 inch art print insert
Playlists
Side A
Whispers - Kaho Nakamura
Slingshot - Taisei Iwasaki
Memories of a Sound - Taisei Iwasaki
Blunt Words - ermhoi
Gales of Song - Belle
Fleeting Days - Ludvig Forssell
Swarms of Song - Belle
Alle Psallite Cum Luya - Yoshimi Iwasaki
Fama Destinata - Belle
Dragon - Yuta Bandoh
Justin - Yuta Bandoh
Unveil - Yuta Bandoh
Side B
Digital Ripples - Ludvig Forssell
Dragon's Lair - Yuta Bandoh
Lend Me Your Voice - Kaho Nakamura
Social Warfare - Ludvig Forssell
Assault - Yuta Bandoh
Lend Me Your Voice - Belle
#UnveilTheBeast - Ludvig Forssell
Authority and Arrogance - Ludvig Forssell
Side C
Scorching the Facade - Yuta Bandoh
The Truth Obscured - Ludvig Forssell
Lend Me Your Voice - HANA
Distrust - Ludvig Forssell
A Million Miles Away - Belle
Pieces of the Puzzle - Ludvig Forssell
Faces in the Rain - Kaho Nakamura
Side D
Skies of Song - Ludvig Forssell, Kaho Nakamura
A Million Miles Away - Belle
U - millennium parade, Belle
Gales of Song - Belle
Lend Me Your Voice - Belle
A Million Miles Away Part 1 - Belle
Specifications
- Number of Discs:2
- People / Bands: Chace Crawford | Fuyumi Sakamoto | Kaho Nakamura | Ken Ishiguro | Kenjirô Tsuda | Koji Yakusho | Lilas Ikuta | Mami Koyama | Mamoru Hosoda | Mamoru Miyano | Manny Jacinto | Michiko Shimizu | Mitsuru Miyamoto | Ryo Narita | Ryôko Moriyama | Sachiyo Nakao | Shota Sometani | Sumi Shimamoto | Taichi Masu | Takeru Satoh | Tina Tamashiro | Toshiyuki Morikawa | Yoshimi Iwasaki
- Shows / Movies: Belle
- Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime
- Companies: Milan Records | SONY Music
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks