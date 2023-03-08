Share Page Support Us
Belle Original Motion Picture Anime Soundtrack 2-LP Blue/Pink Vinyl Edition.

Ranging from anthemic pop ballads to emotionally-laden instrumentals, the Belle soundtrack includes original songs and score music written and arranged by Taisei Iwasaki, Ludvig Forssell and Yuta Bandoh for the anime epic directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda. The vinyl edition of the soundtrack features a dazzling selection of original songs performed in the film by both Suzu and her virtual persona Belle (voiced by Kaho Nakamura), as well as additional English versions of four tracks performed by Kylie McNeill, who voices Belle in the English dubbed version of the film.

The film’s main theme “U” was written and performed by groundbreaking Japanese act millennium parade led by Daiki Tsuneta, and two of the songs and recurring themes throughout the film, “Lend Me Your Voice” and “A Million Miles Away” feature lyrics co-written by Mamoru Hosoda. From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media.

Belle was released in Japan shortly after its critically-acclaimed world debut at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and was later released in the United States by GKIDS Films in January 2022.

This 2-LP release comes pressed on pink and blue Pop Sensation colored vinyl housed in a deluxe gatefold package including a 12 inch art print.

Special Features

  • Pressed on pink and blue Pop Sensation colored vinyl
  • Housed in a deluxe gatefold package
  • Includes 12 inch art print insert

Playlists

  • Side A

  • Whispers - Kaho Nakamura
    Slingshot - Taisei Iwasaki
    Memories of a Sound - Taisei Iwasaki
    Blunt Words - ermhoi
    Gales of Song - Belle
    Fleeting Days - Ludvig Forssell
    Swarms of Song - Belle
    Alle Psallite Cum Luya - Yoshimi Iwasaki
    Fama Destinata - Belle
    Dragon - Yuta Bandoh
    Justin - Yuta Bandoh
    Unveil - Yuta Bandoh

  • Side B

  • Digital Ripples - Ludvig Forssell
    Dragon's Lair - Yuta Bandoh
    Lend Me Your Voice - Kaho Nakamura
    Social Warfare - Ludvig Forssell
    Assault - Yuta Bandoh
    Lend Me Your Voice - Belle
    #UnveilTheBeast - Ludvig Forssell
    Authority and Arrogance - Ludvig Forssell

  • Side C

  • Scorching the Facade - Yuta Bandoh
    The Truth Obscured - Ludvig Forssell
    Lend Me Your Voice - HANA
    Distrust - Ludvig Forssell
    A Million Miles Away - Belle
    Pieces of the Puzzle - Ludvig Forssell
    Faces in the Rain - Kaho Nakamura

  • Side D

  • Skies of Song - Ludvig Forssell, Kaho Nakamura
    A Million Miles Away - Belle
    U - millennium parade, Belle
    Gales of Song - Belle
    Lend Me Your Voice - Belle
    A Million Miles Away Part 1 - Belle

Specifications

  • Number of Discs:
    2
