Belle Original Motion Picture Anime Soundtrack 2-LP Blue/Pink Vinyl Edition.

Ranging from anthemic pop ballads to emotionally-laden instrumentals, the Belle soundtrack includes original songs and score music written and arranged by Taisei Iwasaki, Ludvig Forssell and Yuta Bandoh for the anime epic directed by Academy Award®-nominated filmmaker Mamoru Hosoda. The vinyl edition of the soundtrack features a dazzling selection of original songs performed in the film by both Suzu and her virtual persona Belle (voiced by Kaho Nakamura), as well as additional English versions of four tracks performed by Kylie McNeill, who voices Belle in the English dubbed version of the film.

The film’s main theme “U” was written and performed by groundbreaking Japanese act millennium parade led by Daiki Tsuneta, and two of the songs and recurring themes throughout the film, “Lend Me Your Voice” and “A Million Miles Away” feature lyrics co-written by Mamoru Hosoda. From the celebrated Academy Award-nominated director Mamoru Hosoda and Studio Chizu, creators of Mirai, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more, comes a fantastical, heartfelt story of growing up in the age of social media.

Belle was released in Japan shortly after its critically-acclaimed world debut at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, and was later released in the United States by GKIDS Films in January 2022.

This 2-LP release comes pressed on pink and blue Pop Sensation colored vinyl housed in a deluxe gatefold package including a 12 inch art print.

Special Features

Pressed on pink and blue Pop Sensation colored vinyl

Housed in a deluxe gatefold package

Includes 12 inch art print insert

Playlists

Side A

Whispers - Kaho Nakamura

Slingshot - Taisei Iwasaki

Memories of a Sound - Taisei Iwasaki

Blunt Words - ermhoi

Gales of Song - Belle

Fleeting Days - Ludvig Forssell

Swarms of Song - Belle

Alle Psallite Cum Luya - Yoshimi Iwasaki

Fama Destinata - Belle

Dragon - Yuta Bandoh

Justin - Yuta Bandoh

Unveil - Yuta Bandoh

Side B

Digital Ripples - Ludvig Forssell

Dragon's Lair - Yuta Bandoh

Lend Me Your Voice - Kaho Nakamura

Social Warfare - Ludvig Forssell

Assault - Yuta Bandoh

Lend Me Your Voice - Belle

#UnveilTheBeast - Ludvig Forssell

Authority and Arrogance - Ludvig Forssell

Side C

Scorching the Facade - Yuta Bandoh

The Truth Obscured - Ludvig Forssell

Lend Me Your Voice - HANA

Distrust - Ludvig Forssell

A Million Miles Away - Belle

Pieces of the Puzzle - Ludvig Forssell

Faces in the Rain - Kaho Nakamura

Side D

Skies of Song - Ludvig Forssell, Kaho Nakamura

A Million Miles Away - Belle

U - millennium parade, Belle

Gales of Song - Belle

Lend Me Your Voice - Belle

A Million Miles Away Part 1 - Belle

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

