Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Emperor’s Tomb Hardcover by Steve Perry [S84]

The Emperor’s Tomb Hardcover by Steve Perry [S84]
View larger
The Emperor’s Tomb Hardcover by Steve Perry [S84]
$7.69
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
Hardcover Book
SKU: 221218-105005
ISBN-13: 9780345505491
Weight: 2.7 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Emperor’s Tomb Hardcover by Steve Perry.

The tomb of China’s First Emperor, guarded by an underground army of terra-cotta warriors, has remained sealed for more than 2,000 years. Though it’s regarded as one of the greatest archaeological sites in the world, the Chinese government won’t allow anyone to open it. Why?

That question is at the heart of a dilemma faced by former Justice Department operative Cotton Malone, whose life is shattered when he receives an anonymous note carrying an unfamiliar Web address. Logging on, he sees Cassiopeia Vitt, a woman who’s saved his life more than once, being tortured at the hands of a mysterious man who has a single demand: Bring me the artifact she’s asked you to keep safe. The only problem is, Malone doesn’t have a clue what the man is talking about, since Cassiopeia has left nothing with him. So begins Malone’s most harrowing adventure to date—one that offers up astounding historical revelations, pits him against a ruthless ancient brotherhood, and sends him from Denmark to Belgium to Vietnam then on to China, a vast and mysterious land where danger lurks at every turn.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Camel Club Hardcover by David Baldacci [S80]
The Hollywood Reporter (April 24, 2015) Louis C.K. James Dolan [T99]
Ondine Original 27×40 inch Movie Poster Autographed by Colin Farrell and Alicja Bachleda (2009) [D03]
Pipe Dreams Gladys Knight & the Pips Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (1976)
TV Guide Magazine Comic Con Special (2010) Fringe, Anna Torv Joshua Jackson
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Souvenir Guide to the Movie – Official Collector’s Hardcover Edition
Fargo: Season One Original Television Series Soundtrack Score Limited Vinyl Edition
The Rockford Files Original 10×8 inch Publicity Press Photo [H13]
New York Daily News (Jul 21, 1996) Mark Messier, Wayne Gretzky Ice Hockey Newspaper Cover V56
The Institute Blu-ray