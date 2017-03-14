McFarlane’s Toys Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Wizard with Scientist Action Figures (2003)

Action Figure SKU: 170314-63953-1

UPC: 787926402186

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Adventure | Fantasy

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Details

For sale is a McFarlane’s Toys Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Wizard with Scientist Action Figures from 2003. The Twisted Land of Oz The Wizard figure is new in factory sealed McFarlane blister packaging. The package is in very good condition and has some wear from years of storage, along with a few bends.

McFarlane Toys’ second Monsters series is based on the L. Frank Baum novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The classic characters in the book receive a bit of a “twist” in this series, an artistic interpretation of what could have been in an alternate Wizard of Oz universe.

Product Dimensions: 9.2 x 9.1 x 2.8 inches

Large Figure Size: approximately 6 inches

