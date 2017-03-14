Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)

McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
View larger
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)
McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)

$19.90

$14.50


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170314-63946-1
UPC: 787926702958
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Adventure | Sport
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a McFarlane Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 from 2003. The item is in mint condition and still in its original blister packaging. The packaging has some slight wear and bending from years of storage but is in otherwise excellent condition. The sticker on the front of the packaging is slightly loose, but still in good condition.

Product Dimensions: 9.1 x 8.8 x 3.2 inches

Related Items

Labyrinth 30th Anniversary Edition
Your Favourite TV and Radio Themes and More
McFarlane Toys SportsPicks NBA 2-Pack Action Figures Shaquille O’Neal Lakers vs. Yao Ming Rockets (2004)
Brandon K. Verrett – Legend: Music From The Motion Picture (featuring Tangerine Dream’s electronic score)
DC Direct Batman Black and White Statue Limited Edition of 3500 (#0542) Based on Neal Adams Art Sculpted by Jason “Spyda” Adams
Game of Thrones Stark Direwolf Sigil USB Drives
McFarlane’s Toys Monsters Series Two Twisted Land of Oz Wizard with Scientist Action Figures (2003)
Don Peake – Knight Rider Volume 3: Music From the cult 80’s TV Series
Cinema Retro Magazine Volume 12 Issue 36 (2016) – 50th Anniversary of The Professionals starring Burt Lancaster, Lee Marvin, Claudia Cardinale, Robert Ryan, Woody Strode and Jack Palance
Game of Thrones: Son of the Harpy Figure

Categories

Adventure | McFarlane Toys | Sport | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *