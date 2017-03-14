McFarlane’s Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 (2003)

Action Figure SKU: 170314-63946-1

UPC: 787926702958

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Adventure | Sport

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Details

For sale is a McFarlane Toys Sportspicks Ichiro Seattle Mariners Series 4 from 2003. The item is in mint condition and still in its original blister packaging. The packaging has some slight wear and bending from years of storage but is in otherwise excellent condition. The sticker on the front of the packaging is slightly loose, but still in good condition.

Product Dimensions: 9.1 x 8.8 x 3.2 inches

