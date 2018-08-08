Share Page Support Us
Spiritual Kung Fu Tri-fold Press Booklet Jackie Chan (1978) [PHO502]

$35.99

$26.97


1 in stock


Press BookletSKU: 180808-75167-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Hit Pictures | Press Ads & Books
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comedy | Cult Cinema | Foreign Films | Martial Arts
Original U.S. Release: November 23, 1978
Rating: PG
Details

Spiritual Kung Fu Tri-fold Press Booklet Jackie Chan (1978).

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 9 x 9 in. folded / 27 x 9 in. spread

Cast: Biao Yuen | Chih-Ping Chiang | Ching Fu Li | Ching Wong | Dean Shek | Hai Lung Li | Hong Hsu | Hsiu-yi Fang | Jackie Chan | Kuang Yu Wang | Szu-Cheng Mu | Tung Chun Li | Wen Tai Li | Yuan Hsu
Directors: Wei Lo
Project Name: Spiritual Kung Fu

