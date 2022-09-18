Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Justice League Of America Comic Book Issue No. 258 1986 J.M. DeMatteis DC Comics 12308

Justice League Of America Comic Book Issue No. 258 1986 J.M. DeMatteis DC Comics 12308
View larger
Justice League Of America Comic Book Issue No. 258 1986 J.M. DeMatteis DC Comics 12308
$4.39
$3.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The End Of The Justice League Of America Comic Book Issue No. 258 1986 DC Comics Part 1 of Four, “Saving Face” Written by J.M. DeMatteis, Inks Bob Smith, Letters Albert De Guzman, Cover art by Luke McDonnell and Bob Smith. Characters: Vibe; Elongated Man; Steel; Vixen; Gypsy; Martian Manhunter [J’onn J’onzz] (all as the Justice League of America/JLA); Superman [Earth-1] (statue); Batman [Earth-1] (statue); Flash [Barry Allen] (statue); Wonder Woman [Earth-1] (statue); Green Lantern [Hal Jordan] (statue); Professor Ivo .

Explore More...

Related Items

Quicksand by Junichiro Tanizaki
Monster Hunter World: Official Complete Works Game Guide and Art Book
Burst City Special Edition Blu-ray
The Walking Dead Season One Set of 5 Trading Cards with Sleeve Cryptozoic (2011) [01006]
Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition Vinyl (2013)
Star Wars Episode 1 Darth Maul Collector Watch by Hope Industries and Art Asylum (1999)
Blade Runner 5-Disc HD DVD The Final Cut Edition
Wizard Magazine No. 80 (April 1998) Cover 3 of 3 [243] Kevin Smith, South Park, Thor, X-Men
Star Trek: The Original TV Series 50×27 inch Licensed Beach Towel [T62]
Lenox Vintage Wreath with Tree Charm Christmas Ornament
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.