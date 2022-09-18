Justice League Of America Comic Book Issue No. 258 1986 J.M. DeMatteis DC Comics 12308

The End Of The Justice League Of America Comic Book Issue No. 258 1986 DC Comics Part 1 of Four, “Saving Face” Written by J.M. DeMatteis, Inks Bob Smith, Letters Albert De Guzman, Cover art by Luke McDonnell and Bob Smith. Characters: Vibe; Elongated Man; Steel; Vixen; Gypsy; Martian Manhunter [J’onn J’onzz] (all as the Justice League of America/JLA); Superman [Earth-1] (statue); Batman [Earth-1] (statue); Flash [Barry Allen] (statue); Wonder Woman [Earth-1] (statue); Green Lantern [Hal Jordan] (statue); Professor Ivo .