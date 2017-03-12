Stan Winston Creatures Earth vs The Spider Quentin Action Figure Creature Feature Collection (2001)

Action Figure SKU: 170312-63851-1

For sale is a Stan Winston Creatures Earth vs The Spider – Quentin. The item also includes an exclusive CD-Rom with a behind the scenes “Creating the Figure” documentary.

The figure is brand new and still in its original packaging. The packaging board has some creases and corner dings. There is a small split in the board at the bottom, which you can see in the reference photos. The photo of the figure outside the package is a stock image. All of the other images are of the actual item for sale.

Stan Winston, creator of creatures like Predator and Pumpkinhead, has done it again with a series of frightful figures from the updated television special Creature Features. Quentin is a young man who loves superheroes so much that he aspires to become one. When accidentally injected with a prototype serum, Quentin transforms, not into his favorite comic book character, as hoped, but into a spider. Like many figures from the Creature Features series, Quentin is beautifully sculpted and detailed. The figure (from the “Earth vs. the Spider” episode) has roughly 12 points of articulation and stands sturdily on the included base. The paint job is clean and attention to the smallest detail is apparent. Quentin also comes with a CD-Rom, telling about his making and taking a look into what’s coming next from Stan Winston Studios.

