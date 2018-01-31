DC Comics The Flash Racing 23 x 35 inch Poster

View larger $12.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 180131-70346-1

Part No: P4665

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television

Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art

Studio: DC Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: October 7, 2014

Rating: TV-PG

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Barry Allen wakes up from a coma after being struck by lightning to discover he’s been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash. Allen decides to fight crime in his hometown of Central City.

Specifications

Size: 23x35 in

Cast: Candice Patton | Carlos Valdes | Danielle Panabaker | Grant Gustin | Jesse L. Martin | Keiynan Lonsdale | Tom Cavanagh

Subject: The Flash

Characters: The Flash

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television | The Museum of Fantastic Art