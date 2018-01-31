DC Comics The Flash Racing 23 x 35 inch Poster

$12.99
$8.99
Part No: P4665
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Teen Films | Television
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: October 7, 2014
Rating: TV-PG
Details
Barry Allen wakes up from a coma after being struck by lightning to discover he’s been given the power of super speed, becoming the Flash. Allen decides to fight crime in his hometown of Central City.
Specifications
- Size: 23x35 in
Cast: Candice Patton | Carlos Valdes | Danielle Panabaker | Grant Gustin | Jesse L. Martin | Keiynan Lonsdale | Tom Cavanagh
Subject: The Flash
Characters: The Flash
