The Addams Family Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Aimee Garcia | Allison Janney | Bette Midler | Catherine O'Hara | Charlize Theron | Chloë Grace Moretz | Elsie Fisher | Finn Wolfhard | Jenifer Lewis | Martin Short | Nick Kroll | Oscar Isaac | Snoop Dogg | Tituss Burgess
- Directors: Conrad Vernon | Greg Tiernan
- Project Name The Addams Family
- Composers Jeff Danna | Mychael Danna
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Animation | Comedy | Family
- Studios: Enjoy the Ride
- Original Release Date: October 11, 2019
- Product Release Date: April 22, 2020
- Rating: PG
Enjoy The Ride Records and Enjoy The Toons Records in conjunction with Lakeshore Records and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures proudly present The Addams Family Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, available for the first time on vinyl. Composed by brothers Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna (Fracture, Storks, Onward), the score perfectly embodies the antics that ensue within the film – orchestral arrangements infused with musical styles from around the world are the perfect marriage for the spooky, kooky and endearingly macabre Addams Family.
While the Danna brothers have created film scores as a team, their solo work is equally impressive – Mychael Danna is an Emmy, Golden Globe and Oscar Winning Composer (Life of Pi, Little Miss Sunshine,World Without End) and Emmy Nominated Jeff Danna has created music for numerous iconic film franchises (Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, Boondock Saints, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil franchises).
Special Features
- First Time On Vinyl
- Pressed on Limited Edition Themed Colored Vinyl
- 400 gsm Gatefold Jacket Featuring the iconic Addams Family House
- Bonus Track of the iconic Addams Family Theme by HeathisHuman
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Material: 140 Gram Themed Colored Vinyl
- Characters: Gomez Addams | Morticia Addams
- Shows / Movies: The Addams Family
- Music Genres: Soundtracks