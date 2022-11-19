Share Page Support Us
Richard Tucker– In Memoriam (1975) Columbia Masterworks D3M 33448 (3) Vinyl LP Box Set K84

Richard Tucker– In Memoriam (1975) Columbia Masterworks D3M 33448 (3) Vinyl LP Box Set K84
Richard Tucker– In Memoriam (1975) Columbia Masterworks D3M 33448 (3) Vinyl LP Box Set K84
$13.17
$11.97
1 in stock
Vinyl
SKU: 221120-104385
Weight: 1.9 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Richard Tucker 1943- 1975 In Memoriam (1975) Columbia Masterworks D3M 33448 (3) Vinyl LP Box Set.  He is an American operatic tenor and cantor, born Rivn (Rubin) Ticker, Aug. 28, 1913, Brooklyn, N.Y., U.S. died Jan. 8, 1975,

 

Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.

