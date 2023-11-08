Cult Horror Mother's Day 4K UHD Film Crew Signing Event at Forbidden Planet NYC (2023)

Forbidden Planet NYC

United States > New York > New York City > > 10003

Forbidden Planet New York and Vinegar Syndrome host a signing for the 4K UHD home entertainment release of the cult classic horror film Mother’s Day. The signing takes place on Sunday, November 12th from 5:30 – 7PM. Get a copy of the brand new Mother’s Day 4K UHD + Blu ray combo with limited edition slipcase and get it signed by a number of special guests that worked on the movie and the disc release. The event takes place at Forbidden Planet NYC at 832 Broadway in New York City.

Guests scheduled to attend the signing include producer Michael Kravitz, co-writer Warren Leight, production designer Susan Kaufman, costume designer Ellen Lutter, assistant art director Rex Piano, along with Michael Gingold, Brandon Hall and Glen Baisley, who worked on special features for the release.

More About Mother’s Day

Every year, former college roommates Jackie, Abbey and Trina take turns organizing a mystery getaway for the three of them. This year it’s Jackie’s turn, and she’s chosen a weekend of camping in New Jersey’s Deep Barons. Despite ominous warnings from a local shopkeeper, the young women set off into the wilderness with high spirits, and it’s not long before they’re skinny dipping in the nearby lake and generally making the most of the great outdoors – blissfully unaware that they’re being watched. As the friends settle in for the night, they’re suddenly attacked by a pair of sadistic brothers, Ike and Addley, who drag them in their sleeping bags back to their dilapidated house in the middle of the woods to meet Mother… who turns out to be even more sick and twisted than they are. Subjected to violence, torture and assault beyond their worst nightmares, the women are forced to channel their inner savages in a desperate bid to fight back against these backwoods degenerates.

One of the earliest and best films to come from the then-burgeoning slasher wave, Charles Kaufman’s Mother’s Day pre-empted (and arguably transcended) the Friday the 13th-era bodycount craze of the early 1980s with this smart and perversely humorous subversion of the slasher template, which is as intent on unsettling the viewer with its scenes of bloody carnage (which led to the film becoming banned in the United Kingdom) as it is with delivering a biting satire of consumerism and pop culture. Now restored in 4K from its original 35mm camera negative by the backwoods dwellers at Vinegar Syndrome, fans can celebrate Mother’s Day all over again with this UHD world premiere, packed with archival material and a shockingly extensive array of brand new bonus features sure to make any mother proud