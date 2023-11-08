LegionsCon (2023)

The Hanover Marriott Hotel

United States > New Jersey > Whippany > > 07981

Four Horsemen Studios, Mythic Customs, Veteri Productions

LegionsCon is the premier event focused on Four Horsemen Studios and all things Legions. Created by Joe Veteri and Jeremy Girard, the first LegionsCon was held in November of 2019 as part of the ToyConNJ show in New Jersey. Originally conceived as a small gathering of Legions fans and customizers, interest in the event immediately grew beyond what the founders anticipated and plans were put into motion to expand LegionsCon in future years.