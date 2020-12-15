The Outsiders Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Special Edition

$43.99
Details
Francis Ford Coppola’s coming-of-age drama The Outsiders (1983) adapted S.E. Hinton’s successful 1967 novel of the same name, using a young cast of rising stars (C. Thomas Howell, Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Diane Lane) many of whom came to be known as the Brat Pack, defining a genre of 80’s films. The plot focuses on the rivalry between two gangs of teenagers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one poor (Greasers), the other wealthier (Socs).
Coppola’s ambition was to achieve the widescreen scope ‘of a teen Gone with the Wind’, and he asked his father, Carmine Coppola, to score the soundtrack. The result is epic and romantic, a return to a golden age of Hollywood film composing which suits the stylised and epic cinematography, becoming darker as the characters fulfil their tragic destinies. Stevie Wonder co-wrote and performed the song that plays over the credits, ‘Stay Gold’, which is included on this release.
The inner sleeves feature extensive notes by Daniel Schweiger on the history of the film, the soundtrack and an insight into the Coppola father and son partnership.
Special Features
- Sky Blue/Sunset Orange Colored Vinyl
- Printed Inner Sleeves featuring extensive notes by Daniel Schweiger on the history of the film, the soundtrack and an insight into the Coppola father and son partnership
- Gatefold Outer Sleeve
- Featuring Stevie Wonder and Bill Hughes
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: C. Thomas Howell | Diane Lane | Emilio Estevez | Glenn Withrow | Leif Garrett | Matt Dillon | Patrick Swayze | Ralph Macchio | Rob Lowe | Tom Cruise | Tom Waits
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
Project Name: The Outsiders
Composers: Carmine Coppola
Contributors: Bill Hughes | Stevie Wonder
