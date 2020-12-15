The Outsiders Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Special Edition

View larger $43.99 $39.70 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201215-83870-1

UPC: 738572142872

Part No: SILLP1428

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Buddy Films | Crime | Drama

Studio: Silva Screen

Original U.S. Release: March 25, 1983

Item Release Date: June 25, 2020

Rating: PG

Details

Francis Ford Coppola’s coming-of-age drama The Outsiders (1983) adapted S.E. Hinton’s successful 1967 novel of the same name, using a young cast of rising stars (C. Thomas Howell, Tom Cruise, Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Diane Lane) many of whom came to be known as the Brat Pack, defining a genre of 80’s films. The plot focuses on the rivalry between two gangs of teenagers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, one poor (Greasers), the other wealthier (Socs).

Coppola’s ambition was to achieve the widescreen scope ‘of a teen Gone with the Wind’, and he asked his father, Carmine Coppola, to score the soundtrack. The result is epic and romantic, a return to a golden age of Hollywood film composing which suits the stylised and epic cinematography, becoming darker as the characters fulfil their tragic destinies. Stevie Wonder co-wrote and performed the song that plays over the credits, ‘Stay Gold’, which is included on this release.

The inner sleeves feature extensive notes by Daniel Schweiger on the history of the film, the soundtrack and an insight into the Coppola father and son partnership.

Special Features

Sky Blue/Sunset Orange Colored Vinyl

Printed Inner Sleeves featuring extensive notes by Daniel Schweiger on the history of the film, the soundtrack and an insight into the Coppola father and son partnership

Gatefold Outer Sleeve

Featuring Stevie Wonder and Bill Hughes

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: C. Thomas Howell | Diane Lane | Emilio Estevez | Glenn Withrow | Leif Garrett | Matt Dillon | Patrick Swayze | Ralph Macchio | Rob Lowe | Tom Cruise | Tom Waits

Directors: Francis Ford Coppola

Project Name: The Outsiders

Composers: Carmine Coppola

Contributors: Bill Hughes | Stevie Wonder

