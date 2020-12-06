Share Page Support Us
Ennio Morricone – Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks Limited Edition CD

View larger

$12.99

$10.70


1 in stock


CDSKU: 201206-83691-1
UPC: 4250137219028
Part No: RBL056
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: Rustblade
Item Release Date: September 9, 2016
Details

Ennio Morricone – Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks CD.

The item is sealed and unused. There is a small notch in the outside packaging. Please review photos for condition details.

This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio Morricone A must have! Limited Edition CD with 24 tracks!

For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Dario Argento), The Devil In the Brain, Il Serpente, Drammi Gotici, The Infernal and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius .A must have! Limited CD 24 tracks!!

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 75 min


Composers: Ennio Morricone

