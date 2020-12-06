Ennio Morricone – Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks Limited Edition CD

View larger $12.99 $10.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





CD SKU: 201206-83691-1

UPC: 4250137219028

Part No: RBL056

Weight: 0.05 lbs

Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Ennio Morricone items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Formats: CD

Genres: Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films

Studio: Rustblade

Item Release Date: September 9, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Ennio Morricone – Paura A Collection of Scary and Thrilling Soundtracks CD.

The item is sealed and unused. There is a small notch in the outside packaging. Please review photos for condition details.

This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio Morricone A must have! Limited Edition CD with 24 tracks!

For almost 60 years Ennio Morricone has been composing some of the most beautiful film scores of all time. This collection shows the darker experimental side of Ennio with pieces that have accompanied such films as The Cat O’ Nine Tails (Dario Argento), The Devil In the Brain, Il Serpente, Drammi Gotici, The Infernal and many more. Frightening orchestrations, dark jazz tapestries and unsettling piano movements are brought to life. With this release Rustblade attempts to shine a light on the compositional magic of an undisputed musical genius .A must have! Limited CD 24 tracks!!

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 75 min



Composers: Ennio Morricone

Related Items

Categories

CD | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Grindhouse Films | Horror | Music & Spoken Word | Rustblade | Suspense | Thrillers | Zombie Films