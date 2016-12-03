Public Enemy Action Figure Set

$84.95
$59.00
UPC: 4560247870454
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Toys
Studio: PressPop
Item Release Date: August 1, 2016
Details
Kings of Hip Hop and inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Public Enemy’s “first action figure as a set” featuring four of the central members from the iconic 1980’s rap group. Members of Public Enemy include Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff and Terminator X.
American hip hop group Public Enemy formed in 1982, featuring Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff, Khari Wynn, DJ Lord and the S1W security group (Security of the First World). Formed on Long Island, New York, the group is known for their politically charged music.
Discography
- Yo! Bum Rush the Show (1987)
- It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1988)
- Fear of a Black Planet (1990)
- Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Black (1991)
- Muse Sick-n-Hour Mess Age (1994)
- He Got Game (1998)
- There’s a Poison Goin’ On (1999)
- Revolverlution (2002)
- New Whirl Odor (2005)
- Rebirth of a Nation, with Paris (2006)
- How You Sell Soul to a Soulless People Who Sold Their Soul? (2007)
- Most of My Heroes Still Don’t Appear on No Stamp (2012)
- The Evil Empire of Everything (2012)
- Man Plans God Laughs (2015)
Special Features
- Public Enemy’s first action figure as a set
- Includes figures of Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff and Terminator X
- Sculpted in Japan by master sculptor, Tomohiro Yasui
- The dolls and packaging are designed by Ed Piskor, author of New York Times Bestselling and Eisner Award-winning comic book series, Hip Hop Family Tree
Specifications
- Designer: Ed Piskor
- Sculptor: Tomohiro Yasui
- Size: Chuck D 4.13″(10.5cm), Flavor Flav 4.05″(10.3cm), Professor Griff 3.74″(9.5cm), Terminator X 4.92″(12.5cm)
- Articulation: neck, shoulders, hips, elbows and knees
- Material: PVC, ABS
- Packaging: window boxed
- Country of Manufacture: China