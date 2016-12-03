Public Enemy Action Figure Set

View larger $84.95 $59.00 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Action Figure SKU: 161230-49363-1

UPC: 4560247870454

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

Product Types: Toys

Studio: PressPop

Item Release Date: August 1, 2016

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Kings of Hip Hop and inductees of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Public Enemy’s “first action figure as a set” featuring four of the central members from the iconic 1980’s rap group. Members of Public Enemy include Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff and Terminator X.

American hip hop group Public Enemy formed in 1982, featuring Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff, Khari Wynn, DJ Lord and the S1W security group (Security of the First World). Formed on Long Island, New York, the group is known for their politically charged music.

Discography

Yo! Bum Rush the Show (1987)

It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back (1988)

Fear of a Black Planet (1990)

Apocalypse 91… The Enemy Strikes Black (1991)

Muse Sick-n-Hour Mess Age (1994)

He Got Game (1998)

There’s a Poison Goin’ On (1999)

Revolverlution (2002)

New Whirl Odor (2005)

Rebirth of a Nation, with Paris (2006)

How You Sell Soul to a Soulless People Who Sold Their Soul? (2007)

Most of My Heroes Still Don’t Appear on No Stamp (2012)

The Evil Empire of Everything (2012)

Man Plans God Laughs (2015)

Special Features

Public Enemy’s first action figure as a set

Includes figures of Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Professor Griff and Terminator X

Sculpted in Japan by master sculptor, Tomohiro Yasui

The dolls and packaging are designed by Ed Piskor, author of New York Times Bestselling and Eisner Award-winning comic book series, Hip Hop Family Tree

Specifications

Designer: Ed Piskor

Sculptor: Tomohiro Yasui

Size: Chuck D 4.13″(10.5cm), Flavor Flav 4.05″(10.3cm), Professor Griff 3.74″(9.5cm), Terminator X 4.92″(12.5cm)

Articulation: neck, shoulders, hips, elbows and knees

Material: PVC, ABS

Packaging: window boxed

Country of Manufacture: China

Categories

Featured | PressPop | Toys