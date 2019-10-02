Share Page Support Us
Walt Disney’s Story of Cinderella with Songs from the Film 24 Page Book and Record (1965) 84009

View larger

$10.00

$5.97


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 191002-79216-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word | Softcover Books
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Family | Fantasy
Studio: Walt Disney Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Walt Disney’s Story of Cinderella with Songs from the Film 24 Page Book and Record (1965). A Disneyland Record and Book. Disneyana.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and edge wear. See photos for details.

