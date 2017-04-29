View larger $16.99 $13.95 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 available

(may take additional 5-7 business days)





Blu-ray SKU: 170430-64787-1

UPC: 032429257987

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New

View All: John Badham items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Adventure | Crime | Drama | Musical

Studio: Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: December 16, 1977

Item Release Date: May 2, 2017

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Celebrate the film that captivated audiences the world over when Saturday Night Fever 40th Anniversary Director’s Cut comes to select cinemas for a special two-day event. Come see the iconic film that catapulted John Travolta to superstardom, garnered him an Oscar (R) nomination and captivated audiences the world over. Travolta commands the screen as Tony Manero, a restless Brooklyn rebel who escapes problems at home and an uncertain future every Saturday night when he shines as king of the disco dance floor. The event includes a look back at the legacy of Saturday Night Fever with interviews from the director and cast.

With John Travolta’s electrifying Oscar®-nominated performance, the Bee Gees’ explosive soundtrack and, of course, the unforgettable dancing, SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER captured the angst and brio of the time and had an indelible impact on popular culture. 40 years later, the film about a Brooklyn kid with no prospects who lives for Saturday night continues to be revered and celebrated.

Director John Badham worked with Paramount in 2016 to restore the film in 4K using the original negative and update the surround sound mix to further enhance viewers’ enjoyment of the incredible soundtrack. During this process he added scenes to the theatrical R-rated version that round out character and plot, making this new Director’s Cut the definitive representation of his original vision.

Special Features

Blu-ray includes both the Director's Cut and theatrical version of the film

Commentary by director John Badham

A five-part look at the film entitled "Catching the Fever"

Behind-the-scenes featurettes

Plus more!

Specifications

Runtime: 108

Language: English

Cast: Barry Miller | Bert Michaels | Bruce Ornstein | Denny Dillon | Donna Pescow | John Travolta | Joseph Cali | Julie Bovasso | Karen Lynn Gorney | Lisa Peluso | Martin Shakar | Nina Hansen | Paul Pape | Robert Costanzo | Sam Coppola

Directors: John Badham

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Blu-ray | Crime | Drama | Featured | Movies & TV | Musical | Paramount Pictures | Throwback Space