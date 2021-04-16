Switchblade Sisters Special Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.99

The Wildest Girl Gang That Ever Blasted The Streets!

So Easy To Kill. So Hard To Love.

From Jack Hill, legendary director of Spider Baby, Coffy, Foxy Brown, and The Swinging Cheerleaders comes another iconic cult classic, Switchblade Sisters!

Lace (Robbie Lee), the leader of inner city girl gang The Dagger Debs, meets her match when new girl Maggie (Joanne Nail) moves into the neighborhood. Mistrust and conflict turn to friendship as the girls end up in Juvenile Detention together at the mercy of abusive guards. Meanwhile, The Dagger Debs’ male counterparts The Silver Daggers have to contend with the arrival of a new gang, led by the villainous Crabs (Chase Newhart). But when the girls get back on the streets, a planned retaliation strike in tandem with The Silver Daggers backfires and puts Lace in hospital. Maggie assumes control, teaming up with Muff (Marlene Clark) and her gang of African-American militants from across town to declare all out war. But there’s a traitor in their midst…

Filled with sharp, clever dialogue and tongue in cheek humor, this Shakespeare-influenced girl gang/women in prison/action movie medley is a stone cold grindhouse classic!

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Brand new audio commentary by historians/critics Samm Deighan & Kat Ellinger

We Are The Jezebels, an archival documentary featuring director Jack Hill, producer John Prizer, casting director Geno Havans, production designer B.B. Neel, stunt coordinator Bob Minor, and stars Joanne Nail, Asher Brauner, and Chase Newhart

Gangland: The locations of Switchblade Sisters, an archival documentary in which Jack Hill and filmmaker Elijah Drenner revisit the shooting locations of Switchblade Sisters

Jack Hill and Joanne Nail at the Grindhouse Film Festival, a 2007 archival interview with the director and actor

Interview with Jack Hill, Robbie Lee, Joanne Nail, an archival 1990’s interview with the director and stars in conversation with Johnny Legend

Galleries of behind the scenes stills, international posters, video covers, and lobby cards

Theatrical trailers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by The Twins of Evil

Illustrated collectors' booklet featuring new writing by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas and Heather Drain

Specifications

Region: A

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Original Uncompressed Mono 1.0

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Runtime: 91 min

