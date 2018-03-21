Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Han Solo Die Cast Metal Elite Series Action Figure – ZS1

Action Figure SKU: 180321-71126-1

UPC: 461011675340

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: New

Details

This is a Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Han Solo Die Cast Metal Elite Series Action Figure. The item is a Genuine Disney Store original. The figure is fully posable and includes a meticulously crafted die cast Han Solo (Harrison Ford) action figure, blaster gun and standing base.

The item is brand new and still in the original window box. Box has a few bends and creases. The first photo with this listing is a stock image for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item for sale.

Features

Fully posable

Includes Han Solo figure, blaster, and standing base

Meticulously crafted die cast action figure

Specifications

Size: 6 in

Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew

Directors: JJ Abrams

Project Name: Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Characters: Han Solo

