Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Han Solo Die Cast Metal Elite Series Action Figure – ZS1


$26.95

$22.95


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180321-71126-1
UPC: 461011675340
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Han Solo | Harrison Ford | Star Wars
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Genres: Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Lucasfilm
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 2015
Rating: PG-13


Details

This is a Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens Han Solo Die Cast Metal Elite Series Action Figure. The item is a Genuine Disney Store original. The figure is fully posable and includes a meticulously crafted die cast Han Solo (Harrison Ford) action figure, blaster gun and standing base.

The item is brand new and still in the original window box. Box has a few bends and creases. The first photo with this listing is a stock image for reference only. All other photos are of the actual item for sale.

Features

  • Fully posable
  • Includes Han Solo figure, blaster, and standing base
  • Meticulously crafted die cast action figure

Specifications

  • Size: 6 in
  • Material: Die cast metal

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Harrison Ford | John Boyega | Lupita Nyong'o | Mark Hamill | Max Von Sydow | Oscar Isaac | Peter Mayhew
Directors: JJ Abrams
Project Name: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Characters: Han Solo

Categories

Action | Adventure | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Lucasfilm | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures

