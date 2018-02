Janis Joplin at Avalon Ballroom, San Francisco 1967 Bob Masse 24 x 36 inch Rock Music Concert Poster

View larger $21.99 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4

4 in stock





Poster SKU: 180131-70315-1

Part No: N241371

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Bob Masse items

Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Music Videos | Musical

Poster Categories: Art & Creativity | Music

Original U.S. Release: November 25, 1967

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This classic reproduction Bob Masse art poster features an announcement for a Janis Joplin rock n’ roll concert at the Avalon Ballroom on Saturday, November 25th, 1967 in San Francisco, California.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in



Artists: Bob Masse

Subject: Janis Joplin

Related Items

Categories

Art & Creativity | Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Throwback Space