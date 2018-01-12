Twitter
Child's Play: Seed of Chucky Die Cut Promotional Face Mask

$7.99

$5.99


2 in stock


MaskSKU: 180113-69556-1
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Jennifer Tilly | John Waters  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Comedy | Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Rogue Pictures
Original U.S. Release: November 12, 2004
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a card stock promotional face mask that was distributed at San Diego Comic-Con in 2004 to promote the cult classic horror film Seed of Chucky. The item is die cut into the shape of Chucky himself and has the words Seed of Chucky on back. The mask is in very good shape, and have some minor creases, corner folds and bends.

Specifications

  • Size: 12.5 x 12.5 in

Cast: Billy Boyd | Brad Dourif | Hannah Spearritt | Jason Flemyng | Jennifer Tilly | John Waters | Redman | Tony Gardner
Directors: Don Mancini
Project Name: Seed Of Chucky

