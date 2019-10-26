Share Page Support Us
Playboy Magazine (April 1995) Leslie Nielsen, Samuel L. Jackson, David Mamet [86021]

View larger

$13.99

$9.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191026-79563-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Leslie Nielsen | Samuel L. Jackson  items
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Exploitation | Mature | Sexploitation
Item Release Date: April 1, 1995
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Playboy Magazine (April 1995) Leslie Nielsen, Samuel L. Jackson, David Mamet, The Girls of Hawaiian Tropic.

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: Playboy Magazine
Subject: David Mamet | Leslie Nielsen | Samuel L. Jackson

