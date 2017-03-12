Action Figure SKU: 170313-63882-1

UPC: 035112497462

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Action Figure (2000). The item is in mint condition and still in its original packaging. The packaging is in also in great condition and has some slight wear from years of storage, along with a few corner dings and creasing.

Size: 13 x 7.7 x 2.8 inches

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Toys & Figures