$23.00
$17.00
UPC: 035112497462
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Details
For sale is a Toy Biz Marvel X-Men the Movie Hugh Jackman as Wolverine Action Figure (2000). The item is in mint condition and still in its original packaging. The packaging is in also in great condition and has some slight wear from years of storage, along with a few corner dings and creasing.
Size: 13 x 7.7 x 2.8 inches
