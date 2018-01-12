Revell 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Porsche Gemballa Cyrrus Replica Vintage Classic Sports Car

$25.99
Details
This Revell 1:24 Scale Die Cast Metal Gemballa Cyrrus Replica Vintage Classic Sports Car is in great condition. The stand is included as well as the original window box. Packaging has signs of wear, with bends, creases and turned up corners with dings. See photos for box condition.
This incredible blend of European design and world-class performance yields a limited production machine that is without equal. Created by Gemballa Automobilinterieur, the stylish Cyrrus is a blend of the exhilarating performance of the powerful Porsche 930 Turbo with exotic bodywork and the exquisite handcrafted interior of Gemballa.
Officially licensed by Gemballa Automobilinterieur GmbH, Korntal-Munchingen, West Germany.
Special Features
- Die Cast Metal Body
- Opening Doors and Engine Cover
- Steerable Front Wheels
- Display Stand Included
Specifications
- Material: Die-Cast Metal
