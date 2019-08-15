Share Page Support Us
Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace and Music Hardcover Edition (2019)

$59.95

$45.97


15 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190815-78825-1
ISBN-13: 9781909526624
Weight: 5.09 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Reel Art Press
Item Release Date: June 25, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An official 50th-anniversary book on the festival that epitomizes the ’60s includes hundreds of photographs and documents accompanied by a co-creator of the festival’s memories and insights. The volume was produced by the festival’s creator and founder, Michael Lang. A large illustrated edition, it includes hundreds of photographs and documents accompanied by Lang’s fascinating memories and insights into the most famous and influential festival of all time, with images of Jimi Hendrix, The Who, Crosby, Stills Nash & Young, Richie Havens, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Santana, Janis Joplin, Joan Baez, Country Joe McDonald and the Grateful Dead.

The ephemera from Lang’s largely unseen archive include the original designs and plans for the event, correspondence, set-lists, information on artists’ fees and much more. This wealth of information is accompanied by the best photographs of the event by famous and unknown photographers such as Ralph Ackerman, John Dominis, Bill Eppridge, Dan Garson, Barry Z. Levine, Elliott Landy, Lee Marshall and Baron Wolman, and notably featuring the archive of Henry Diltz. Diltz was the only official photographer at Woodstock and was there for two weeks, from an empty field of cows to first construction, crowds arriving and the aftermath. He also captured onstage performances and behind-the-scenes moments with the many artists involved. Woodstock is an exuberant volume that conveys the vision, hard work and elusive magic that made up “three days of peace and music.”

Specifications

  • Pages: 282
  • Size: 12.25 H x 1.50 D x 10.25 W in


Authors: Michael Lang

