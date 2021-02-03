Share Page Support Us
Terminator: Dark Fate Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL)

$47.99

$39.97


2 in stock


VinylSKU: 210203-84943-1
Part No: MOND-176
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New

Original U.S. Release: November 21, 2019
Item Release Date: November 1, 2019
Rating: R
Details

Mondo, and Paramount Pictures are proud to present Tom Holkenborg’s kinetic, fist pumping score to Terminator: Dark Fate.

Similar to MAD MAX FURY ROAD, another film featuring a brilliant Tom Holkenborg score (A.K.A. Junkie XL), Terminator: Dark Fate is a movie that starts with a bang and never lets up. Holkenborg’s ability to capture the controlled chaos of the chase is masterful, as it manages to weave in a delicate homage to Brad Fiedel’s original Terminator score without disrupting his own sonic take on the franchise.

Featuring a brand new illustration by Sara Deck, the soundtrack is pressed on 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl and housed in a wide-spine sleeve with two printed inner sleeves.

Special Features

  • Composed by Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL)
  • Pressed on 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl with artwork by Sara Deck
  • Two Printed Inner Sleeves

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Alicia Borrachero | Arnold Schwarzenegger | Diego Boneta | Ferran Fernández | Gabriel Luna | Linda Hamilton | Mackenzie Davis | Natalia Reyes | Tom Hopper | Tomás Álvarez | Tristán Ulloa
Directors: Tim Miller
Project Name: Terminator: Dark Fate
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Artists: Sara Deck

