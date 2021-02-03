Terminator: Dark Fate Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-LP Vinyl Edition Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL)

$47.99
$39.97
Part No: MOND-176
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: New
View All: Arnold Schwarzenegger | Linda Hamilton items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Cult Flavor
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Action | Adventure | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Mondo | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: November 21, 2019
Item Release Date: November 1, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Mondo, and Paramount Pictures are proud to present Tom Holkenborg’s kinetic, fist pumping score to Terminator: Dark Fate.
Similar to MAD MAX FURY ROAD, another film featuring a brilliant Tom Holkenborg score (A.K.A. Junkie XL), Terminator: Dark Fate is a movie that starts with a bang and never lets up. Holkenborg’s ability to capture the controlled chaos of the chase is masterful, as it manages to weave in a delicate homage to Brad Fiedel’s original Terminator score without disrupting his own sonic take on the franchise.
Featuring a brand new illustration by Sara Deck, the soundtrack is pressed on 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl and housed in a wide-spine sleeve with two printed inner sleeves.
Special Features
- Composed by Tom Holkenborg (Junkie XL)
- Pressed on 2x 180 Gram Black vinyl with artwork by Sara Deck
- Two Printed Inner Sleeves
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Cast: Alicia Borrachero | Arnold Schwarzenegger | Diego Boneta | Ferran Fernández | Gabriel Luna | Linda Hamilton | Mackenzie Davis | Natalia Reyes | Tom Hopper | Tomás Álvarez | Tristán Ulloa
Directors: Tim Miller
Project Name: Terminator: Dark Fate
Composers: Junkie XL aka Tom Holkenborg
Artists: Sara Deck
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Cult Flavor | Mondo | Music & Spoken Word | Paramount Pictures | Science Fiction | Sequels | Vinyl