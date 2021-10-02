No Time To Die Original Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

- Cast: Ana de Armas | Ben Whishaw | Billy Magnussen | Christoph Waltz | Dali Benssalah | Daniel Craig | David Dencik | Hans Zimmer | Jeffrey Wright | Lashana Lynch | Léa Seydoux | Naomie Harris | Ralph Fiennes | Rami Malek | Rory Kinnear
- Directors: Cary Joji Fukunaga
- Project Name No Time To Die
- Artists Billie Eilish | Finneas O'Connell | Hans Zimmer
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy and Espionage
- Studios: Decca Records
- Original Release Date: October 8, 2021
- Product Release Date: September 30, 2021
- Rating: PG-13
- More: Billie Eilish | Christoph Waltz | Daniel Craig | Hans Zimmer | James Bond | Jeffrey Wright | Naomie Harris | Ralph Fiennes | Rami Malek
Presenting the Hans Zimmer-produced soundtrack for the 25th installment in the James Bond film franchise, No Time To Die. The soundtrack includes the Billie Eilish electrifying title track No Time To Die, co-written (with brother Finneas O’Connell) and performed by Eilish. Joining Zimmer on scoring the soundtrack is Johnny Marr, who is also the featured guitarist on the album, with additional music by composer and score producer Steve Mazzaro.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Ana de Armas | Ben Whishaw | Billie Eilish | Billy Magnussen | Cary Joji Fukunaga | Christoph Waltz | Dali Benssalah | Daniel Craig | David Dencik | Finneas O'Connell | Hans Zimmer | Jeffrey Wright | Lashana Lynch | Léa Seydoux | Naomie Harris | Ralph Fiennes | Rami Malek | Rory Kinnear
- Characters: James Bond
- Shows / Movies: No Time To Die
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Sequels | Spy and Espionage
- Companies: Decca Records
- Product Types: Music & Movie Formats > CD | Music & Spoken Word
- Music Genres: Soundtracks