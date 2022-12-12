Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (April 1984, No 99) Marvel Comic Book Magazine, Joe Jusko Cover [S30]

The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (April 1984, No 99) Marvel Comic Book Magazine, Joe Jusko Cover [S30]
View larger
The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (April 1984, No 99) Marvel Comic Book Magazine, Joe Jusko Cover [S30]
The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (April 1984, No 99) Marvel Comic Book Magazine, Joe Jusko Cover [S30]
The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (April 1984, No 99) Marvel Comic Book Magazine, Joe Jusko Cover [S30]
$13.09
$11.90
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 221212-104802
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

The Savage Sword of Conan The Barbarian (April 1984, No 99) Marvel Comic Book Magazine, Joe Jusko Cover.

Conan was created by writer Robert E. Howard.

Item has wear, bends and creases. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York Original Film Soundtrack Expanded Vinyl 2-Disc Edition
Avengers Prime Comic Marvel Variant Edition No. 3 (November 2010)
Cinescape Presents Movie Aliens: Complete Guide to Alien Movies (1996) [696]
Mindtrap Game 10th Anniversary Tin Brain Training Teasers Puzzles [631]
Adventures Of Superman Comic Book Issue No.426 1986 Marv Wolfman Jerry Ordway DC Comics 12264
A Magazine: Inside Asian America (June/July 2001) Baby Phat Kimora Lee Cover [L84]
Funko POP Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Galen Erso Vinyl Bobble-Head #186 [POP5]
Yank Magazine: The Army Weekly (August 11, 1944, Vol. 3, No. 8) [252]
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral Original Magazine Ad Insert [F12]
Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria with Manual (SLUS 21452, PlayStation 2, 2006) Square Enix [B48]
MagSKU: 221212-104802
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.