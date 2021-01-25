Monsters of the Week: The Complete Critical Companion to The X-Files Hardcover Edition

$30.00
ISBN-10: 1419732471
ISBN-13: 9781419732478
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: New
Genres: Adventure | Cult Television | Mystery | Science Fiction | Suspense | Television
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Original U.S. Release: September 10, 1993
Item Release Date: October 16, 2018
Rating: TV-14
Details
In Monsters of the Week: The Complete Critical Companion to The X-Files, TV critics Zack Handlen and Emily Todd VanDerWerff look back at exactly what made the long-running cult series so groundbreaking. Packed with insightful reviews of every episode—including the tenth and eleventh seasons and both major motion pictures—Monsters of the Week leaves no mystery unsolved and no monster unexplained. This crucial collection includes a foreword by series creator Chris Carter as well as exclusive interviews with some of show’s stars and screenwriters, including Carter, Vince Gilligan, Mitch Pileggi, James Wong, Robert Patrick, Darin Morgan, and more. Monsters of the Week is the definitive guide to The X-Files—whether you’re a lifelong viewer or a new fan uncovering the conspiracy for the first time.
Specifications
- Pages: 464
- Size: 6.25 x 1.5 x 9.25 in
- Language: English
Cast: Annabeth Gish | Arlene Warren | Brian Thompson | Bruce Harwood | Chris Owens | David Duchovny | Dean Haglund | Don S. Williams | Gillian Anderson | James Pickens Jr. | Jerry Hardin | Laurie Holden | Mitch Pileggi | Nicholas Lea | Rebecca Toolan | Robert Patrick | Sheila Larken | Steven Williams | Tom Braidwood | William B. Davis
Project Name: The X-Files
Authors: Todd VanDerWerff | Zack Handlen
Foreword: Chris Carter
Creators: Chris Carter
