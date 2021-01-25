Share Page Support Us
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition

Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition
View larger
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition
Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition

$50.00

$38.87


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 210125-84821-1
ISBN-10: 1419739093
ISBN-13: 9781419739095
Weight: 6.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Art and Culture | Fantasy | Film Noir | Music Videos | Musical | Mystery
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Item Release Date: October 29, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

A collection of wildly inventive portraits of musician Tom Waits, the result of a 30-year collaboration with photographer and illustrator Matt Mahurin

This visually arresting book is a testament to the unique collaboration, going back three decades, between the photographer and illustrator Matt Mahurin and the musician Tom Waits.

Having shot magazine portraits, album covers, and music videos of Waits, Mahurin was inspired to resurrect 100 dormant film negatives as a jumping off point to explore his own surreal, poetic, and occasion­ally dark vision. The images vary from traditional por­traits to ones that capture Waits in concert—but the majority are richly imagined scenes in which Waits is more muse than musician. In addition to the diverse images, the book includes a foreword by Waits, an essay by Mahurin on their longtime collaboration, and 20 original paintings, drawings, photographs, and digital images inspired by Waits’s song titles.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Pages: 240
  • Size: 12 x 1 x 12 in


Artists: Matt Mahurin
Foreword: Tom Waits

