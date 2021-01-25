Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition

Hardcover Book SKU: 210125-84821-1

ISBN-10: 1419739093

ISBN-13: 9781419739095

Item Release Date: October 29, 2019

A collection of wildly inventive portraits of musician Tom Waits, the result of a 30-year collaboration with photographer and illustrator Matt Mahurin

This visually arresting book is a testament to the unique collaboration, going back three decades, between the photographer and illustrator Matt Mahurin and the musician Tom Waits.

Having shot magazine portraits, album covers, and music videos of Waits, Mahurin was inspired to resurrect 100 dormant film negatives as a jumping off point to explore his own surreal, poetic, and occasion­ally dark vision. The images vary from traditional por­traits to ones that capture Waits in concert—but the majority are richly imagined scenes in which Waits is more muse than musician. In addition to the diverse images, the book includes a foreword by Waits, an essay by Mahurin on their longtime collaboration, and 20 original paintings, drawings, photographs, and digital images inspired by Waits’s song titles.

Language: English

Pages: 240

Size: 12 x 1 x 12 in



Artists: Matt Mahurin

Foreword: Tom Waits

