Tom Waits by Matt Mahurin Illustrated Hardcover Edition

$50.00
$38.87
ISBN-10: 1419739093
ISBN-13: 9781419739095
Weight: 6.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Art and Culture | Fantasy | Film Noir | Music Videos | Musical | Mystery
Studio: Harry N. Abrams
Item Release Date: October 29, 2019
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
A collection of wildly inventive portraits of musician Tom Waits, the result of a 30-year collaboration with photographer and illustrator Matt Mahurin
This visually arresting book is a testament to the unique collaboration, going back three decades, between the photographer and illustrator Matt Mahurin and the musician Tom Waits.
Having shot magazine portraits, album covers, and music videos of Waits, Mahurin was inspired to resurrect 100 dormant film negatives as a jumping off point to explore his own surreal, poetic, and occasionally dark vision. The images vary from traditional portraits to ones that capture Waits in concert—but the majority are richly imagined scenes in which Waits is more muse than musician. In addition to the diverse images, the book includes a foreword by Waits, an essay by Mahurin on their longtime collaboration, and 20 original paintings, drawings, photographs, and digital images inspired by Waits’s song titles.
Specifications
- Language: English
- Pages: 240
- Size: 12 x 1 x 12 in
Artists: Matt Mahurin
Foreword: Tom Waits
Related Items
Categories
Art and Culture | Fantasy | Film Noir | Hardcover Books | Harry N. Abrams | Music Videos | Musical | Mystery | The Museum of Fantastic Art