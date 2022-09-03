Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 2 1983 Frank Miller DC Comics 12222

Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 2 1983 Frank Miller DC Comics 12222
View larger
$10.07
$8.99
See Options

1 in stock
com
SKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Ronin Comic Book Issue No. 2 1983 DC Comics, Cover by Frank Miller. Ronin: Book Two, script and art by Frank Miller; The Ronin, in the body of Billy, awakes in the city where he searches for his sword. Back cover testimonials by Steve Gerber, Chris Claremont, and Len Wein, art by Frank Miller.

Explore More...

Related Items

Classic Batman and Robin Nightly Patrol Action T-Shirt BMT137
Across 110th Street Blu-ray Edition OOP
Event Horizon Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover
A Million Ways to Die Hard Hardcover Edition (Based on the Bruce Willis Cult Action Film Series)
Fighting Stars Magazine (April 1976) Bruce Lee, Chuck Norris 189129
The Street Fighter Collection 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster
Galaxy Quest Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack Score Limited Galaxy Blue Vinyl Edition (2019)
LAIR PlayStation 3 Original 12×26 inch Video Game Poster [I05]
Birth.Movies.Death. Magazine Quentin Tarantino Special Collector’s Issue
John Constantine Hellblazer Haunted Comic Book Issue No.138 June 1999 Warren Ellis John Higgins R90
comSKU: 220818-102354-1
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.