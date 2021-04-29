Vibe Magazine (November 1994) Singing Group TLC Cover [R08]

Currently Unavailable
- Publication Vibe Magazine
- Subject Anita Baker | Ben Chavis | Hip Hop | Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes | Method Man | Music Videos | Musical | Pete Rock and C.L. Smooth | Rhythm and Blues | Rosie Perez | Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas | Teena Marie | Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins | TLC
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Vibe Magazine (November 1994) Singing Group TLC Cover. TLC included Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Also includes Anita Baker, Pete Rock and C.L. Smooth, Method Man, Teena Marie, Rosie Perez, Ben Chavis.
Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.
