Laced (2024)

Dark Sky Films

In a remote cabin on the evening of a record-breaking blizzard, a young woman plots to poison her abusive husband in order to end their toxic relationship once and for all. When the poison fails to kill him, she not only has to quickly concoct a backup plan, but also contend with her husband’s increasing suspicion that his intensifying illness isn’t wholly accidental. And with the unexpected arrival of her brother, her carefully crafted scheme threatens to spiral ever further out of control. Now trapped together as the snow piles up, double-crosses and horrifying secrets threaten to ensnare each of them in their own spiderwebs of deception.

Written, directed and co-starring Kyle Butenhoff (Dahmer Monster, SWAT, Mayans MC, Dear White People, Days Of Our Lives), Laced stars Dana Mackin (Girl In The Picture, Winning Time, Quarantine the Musical), Hermione Lynch (Succession, Single Parents, Law and Order FBI), Zach Tinker (Fire Country, Days Of Our Lives, The Quarry, Big Sky, 13 Reasons Why, American Horror Story), Mel Fair (Amsterdam, The Menu, Breaking, King Richard), and Joe Chambrello (911 Lonestar, NCIS, Days Of Our Lives).