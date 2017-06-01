2007 Star Wars 30th Anniversary USPS FDOI First Day Issue C-3PO R2-D2 Stamp Cover

USPS First Day issue Print SKU: 170602-65812-1

Condition: New

View All: Star Wars items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: USPS

Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977

Item Release Date: May 25, 2007

Rating: PG

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a 2007 Star Wars 30th Anniversary USPS FDOI First Day Issue C-3PO R2-D2 Stamp, based on the George Lucas series of films.

The item is new and still wrapped in its original packaging. The mat has minor creases and bends, along with small corner dings.

USPS Star Wars Poster

30th Anniversary of the Release of the original Star Wars

Date of Issue: May 25, 2007

Los Angeles CA 90052

C-3PO R2-D2

USPS Official Licensed Retail Product

Cast: Alec Guinness | Alex McCrindle | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Drewe Henley | Eddie Byrne | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown | Shelagh Fraser

Directors: George Lucas

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Memorabilia | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantasy Art | USPS