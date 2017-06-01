2007 Star Wars 30th Anniversary USPS FDOI First Day Issue C-3PO R2-D2 Stamp Cover

$40.00
$27.00
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: USPS
Original U.S. Release: May 25, 1977
Item Release Date: May 25, 2007
Rating: PG
For sale is a 2007 Star Wars 30th Anniversary USPS FDOI First Day Issue C-3PO R2-D2 Stamp, based on the George Lucas series of films.
The item is new and still wrapped in its original packaging. The mat has minor creases and bends, along with small corner dings.
- USPS Star Wars Poster
- 30th Anniversary of the Release of the original Star Wars
- Date of Issue: May 25, 2007
- Los Angeles CA 90052
- C-3PO R2-D2
- USPS Official Licensed Retail Product
Cast: Alec Guinness | Alex McCrindle | Anthony Daniels | Carrie Fisher | David Prowse | Drewe Henley | Eddie Byrne | Harrison Ford | Jack Purvis | Kenny Baker | Mark Hamill | Peter Cushing | Peter Mayhew | Phil Brown | Shelagh Fraser
Directors: George Lucas
