Lionsgate Unlocked to release the Saban Films crime-thriller Dark Crimes on home video this July

Lionsgate’s genre film label Lionsgate Unlocked announced today that the company will release Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey’s slick crime-thriller Dark Crimes, on Blu-ray (plus Digital) and DVD on July 31st, 2018.

Jim Carrey stars in the Saban Films thriller from the executive producers of The Revenant and Black Mass. When police officer Tadek (Carrey) finds similarities between an unsolved murder and a crime outlined in a book by famed writer Krystof Kozlov (Marton Csokas), Tadek begins to track Kozlov and his girlfriend, a mysterious sex-club worker (Charlotte Gainsbourg). As his obsession with Kozlov grows, Tadek descends into a deadly underworld of sex, lies, and corruption to find the shocking, deadly truth.

Check out the new home video trailer and cover art for Dark Crimes, below.