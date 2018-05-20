Teaser trailer revealed for Hong Kong action thriller Project Gutenberg

Chow Yun-fat and Aaron Kwok are finishing up shooting the big-budget Chinese-language action thriller Project Gutenberg (originally titled Mo seung). The film is written and directed by Felix Chong, who wrote Infernal Affairs and directed the Overheard franchise.

According to a report by Variety last year, the story focuses on the hunt for a gang of exceptional currency counterfeiters by the Hong Kong police. Through a gang member (Aaron Kwok) whom they extradite from Thailand, authorities find themselves on the trail of the gang’s shadowy mastermind (Chow Yun-fat). The cast also includes Dick Liu Kai Chi, Zhang Jingchu and Catherine Chau as the lead detective.

Bona Film Group, which financed the project, has just released a teaser trailer for the Hong Kong theatrical release of Project Gutenberg. The film lands in Asian theaters on September 30, 2018.

Check out the teaser trailer for Project Gutenberg, below.

