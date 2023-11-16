Mega Turkey Day Marathon Telethon with Mystery Science Theater 3000 (2023)

Shout Factory - Shout TV

Get an extra helping of cinematic turkey with this year’s Mystery Science Theater 3000 Mega Turkey Day Marathon Telethon on Shout TV! Tune in for 24 classic MST3K episodes, starting at 9AM Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day and running for 48 hours in tandem with the end of the MST3K Season 14 crowdfunding campaign. You can pledge right now and help Shout Factory #MakeMoreMST3K while getting exclusive extras such as an MST3K t-shirt or an in-person set visit.