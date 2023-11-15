Peacock (2023)

IndiePix Films

After violating the strict moral standards of The Foundation, the puritanical institution for young women in which she was raised, Anna Pohl (Tarryn Wyngaard) is sent to care for one of its founding members. An Apartheid-era theologian living out his days in paranoia on his isolated farm, Sarel Cilliers (Johan Botha) suffers from frightening visions and demonic hallucinations. Haunted by her own feelings of guilt, Anna slowly gets pulled into Sarel’s terrifying world as she tries to unravel the mysteries behind this sinister place and its connection to the devastating secrets being hidden by The Foundation. An evocative and erotic South African gothic horror, PEACOCK explores the dark recesses of the Afrikaner psyche and its compromised past.

Peacock is directed by Jaco Minnaar and stars Tarryn Wyngaard, Johan Botha, Ruan Wessels, Alida Theron, Liza Van Deventer, Nicola Hanekom and Andre Stolz.