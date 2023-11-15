The Canterville Ghost (2023)

Shout Factory - Shout Studios

The Canterville Ghost tells the story of a modern American family that moves to their recently purchased country home, Canterville Chase in England, only to find it is haunted by a ghost. Effectively, Sir Simon de Canterville (Stephen Fry) has been haunting the grounds of Canterville Chase successfully for over 300 years, but he meets his match, Virginia Otis (Emily Carey) when he tries to scare out the new arrivals.

The Canterville Ghost is the modern reimagining of Oscar Wilde’s popular literary classic and boasts a voice cast that includes Stephen Fry (The Hobbit films), Hugh Laurie (House), Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor), Emily Carey (Wonder Woman), David Harewood (The Flash), Meera Syal (Dr. Strange), Miranda Hart (Spy), Toby Jones (Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny) and Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter films).

Kim Burdon (Stressed Eric) directed alongside co-director Robert Chandler (The Amazing Maurice), from a screenplay by Giles New and Keiron Self.