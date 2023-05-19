First-Ever NBA Con Kicks Off NBA Summer League in Las Vegas (2023)

National Basketball Association (NBA)

NBA Con is a first-of-its-kind event that blends the interests of NBA players and fans into a celebration of the best of hoops culture. At NBA Con, fans will be able to transcend the boundaries of the court with a variety of exclusive live experiences that align with their own personal interests across art, music, fashion, cuisine, technology and basketball.

NBA Con will bring together the fashion, music, cuisine, art, and technology that make the NBA a cultural phenomenon into a three-day event, highlighted by the game’s brightest stars and biggest personalities. The inaugural edition is expected to include NBA legends and current stars including six-time NBA champion and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Minnesota Timberwolves’ Mike Conley, Indiana Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton, New Orleans Pelicans’ CJ McCollum, Atlanta Hawks’ Trae Young, and 2023 NBA Draft prospects Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, among many others.

NBA Con tips off the opening weekend of NBA 2K24 Summer League which begins 10 days of NBA action on Friday, July 7. NBA 2K24 Summer League will showcase the league’s top young players, many of whom are taking the floor for the first time in an NBA uniform.