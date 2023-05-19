Disney and Pixar's Elemental Experience (2023)
Experiences, Free Events | Jun 16 - Jun 18, 2023
Disney and Pixar’s Elemental Experience offers an immersive thematic environment for visitors of all ages. The Experience features film-themed activities including photo and video opportunities, a chance to draw with Pixar artists, a movie-ticket grab in a wind tunnel, giveaways and exclusive content from the movie.
