Bob Marley: One Love Premieres in Kingston, Jamaica (2024)

Paramount Pictures, Plan B Entertainment, Tuff Gong Pictures

Kingston rolls out the red carpet to welcome the movie Bob Marley: One Love with a hometown Jamaica premiere hosted by Fae Ellington at the Carib 5 Theatre in Kingston, Jamaica on January 23, 2023.

In attendance were the film’s stars, including Kingsley Ben-Adir, James Norton, Aston Barrett Jr., Anna-SharéBlake, Gawaine “J-Summa” Campbell, Naomi Cowan, Alexx “A-Game” Gallimore, Quan-Dajai Henriques, David Kerr, Hector Roots Lewis, Abijah “Naki Wailer” Livingston, Brian Todd Boucher, Cornelius Grant, Sheldon Shepherd, Wilfred Chambers, Nia Ashi and Sundra Oakley. Also attending were the film’s director Reinaldo Marcus Green, producers Robert Teitel, Jeremy Kleiner, Ziggy Marley & Rita Marley, and executive producer Orly Marley.

Additional guests included Paramount Pictures President & CEO Brian Robbins and wife Tracy Robbins, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and Most Honorable Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica.

Produced in partnership with the Marley family, Bob Marley: One Love celebrates the life and music of an icon who inspired generations through his message of love and unity. On the big screen for the first time, discover Bob’s powerful story of overcoming adversity and the journey behind his revolutionary music.