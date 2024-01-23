The Cleaning Lady (2024)

Fox Entertainment, Laughing Monkey Productions, Twentieth Century Fox Television, Warner Bros. Television

The Cleaning Lady is a thrilling and emotionally-driven character drama about a whip-smart Cambodian doctor who comes to the U.S. for a medical treatment to save her ailing son. However, when the system fails and pushes her into hiding, she refuses to be beaten down and marginalized. Instead, she becomes a cleaning lady for organized crime, using her cunning and intelligence to forge her own path in the criminal underworld.