History of Evil (2024)

In the near future, war and corruption have plagued America and turned it into a theocratic police state. Against the oppression, ordinary citizens have formed a group called The Resistance. One such member, Alegre Dyer, breaks out of political prison and reunites with her husband Ron and daughter Daria. On the run from the militia, the family takes shelter in a remote safe house. But their journey is far from over, as the house’s dark past begins to eat away at Ron, and his earnest desire to keep his family safe is overtaken by something much more sinister.

Written and directed by Bo Mirhosseni, History of Evil stars Paul Wesley, Jackie Cruz, Murphee Bloom and Rhonda Johnsson Dents.