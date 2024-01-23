Filmmaker Frank Henenlotter Bad Biology Blu-ray Signing Event at Forbidden Planet New York (2024)

Forbidden Planet NYC

United States > New York > New York City > > 10003

On Saturday, February 10th from 5 to 6:30 PM Forbidden Planet is celebrating the Severin 4K UHD and Blu-ray release of the cult classic Bad Biology with legendary NYC exploitation director Frank Henenlotter (Basket Case, Frankenhooker, Brain Damage) and lead actor Anthony Sneed (Chasing Banksy, Boiled Angels: The Trial of Mike Diana). These two movie maniacs will meet fans and signing copies of the insanely over the top genre gem Bad Biology.

For Bad Biology, his first film in 17 years, splatter master Frank Henenlotter – writer/director of Frankenhooker, Brain Damage and The Basket Case Trilogy – returned with the most graphic, transgressive and depraved black comedy shocker of his career. The film centers on Jennifer (Charlee Danielson), a homicidal nymphomaniac who spontaneously births mutant babies. Batz (Anthony Sneed) has a monstrous penis with a mind of its own. In a city ruled by pleasure and pain, will two made-for-each-other freaks deliver the ultimate orgasmic horror? Eleonore Hendricks (Daddy Longlegs), radio host Rude Jude and director James Glickenhaus (The Exterminator) co-star in Bad Biology, produced and co-written by underground hip-hop hero R.A. The Rugged Man Thorburn with insane F/X by Gabe Bartalos (Skinned Deep), now scanned in 4K from the camera negative.